Accountability process to continue uninterruptedly:Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Monday said that accountability process would continue against the corrupt people without discrimination. Shehbaz Sharif was facing the TT case before the NAB, he said while talking to a private television channel. 'We will ask the question from Shehbaz Sharif at the forum of assembly about the people transferring billions to his account," he said.

Commenting on Shehzad Akbar's role for accountability, he said Barrister Shehzad Akbar has done a great job while working with NAB. In reply to a question about asset declaration of the ruling party, he said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leader Imran Khan, did not hide any assets before the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said Sharif family had purchased the assets through kick backs. To another question, he said NAB would continue its role for eliminating the corruption from the society.