UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accountability Process To Remain Continue, No NRO To Plunderers: FM Qureshi

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 02:20 PM

Accountability process to remain continue, no NRO to plunderers: FM Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi on Sunday said that the process of accountability would remain continue and the government would not give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to plunderers.

While commenting on Bilawal Bhutto's reaction on arrest of Khursheed Shah's son Furrakh Shah, during media-talk after laying foundation stone of Albadar Park at Shah Rukn-e-Alam colony, Qureshi remarked that everybody had right to fair trial.

However, nobody could create obstacle in accountability process.

Qureshi categorically stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not offer NRO to corrupt elements.

Responding to a question about Kulbhushan Jadhav, foreign minister said that Pakistan Muslim League N (PML-N) mishandled Kulbhushan Jadhav's case, adding that the present government was taking measures on recommendations of International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The Opposition should act sensibly and understand treacherous designs (moves) of India, said FM Qureshi.

About Hajj, He stated that Saudi government had decided to allow limited number of local people and some other citizens hailing from countries and already present there (Saudi Arabia) to perform Hajj.

Qureshi said that there were different variants of coronavirus in the world and this step would surely help avoid spread of coronavirus across the globe.

To a question about Ahsan Iqbal criticism regarding low budget for Defence, Foreign Minister suggested Ahsan to study budget book to know about the fact.

About District Coordination Committee's working, Shah stated that the DCCs were established at every district following direction from Prime Minister Imran Khan with mandate to monitor development projects regularly.

The DCC will meet after 15 days to review development projects, Qureshi remarked.

Earlier, he laid foundation stone of Albadar Park and said that it would be outstanding recreational facility for the local people, adding that the Parks and Horticulture Authority was also directed to plant trees in the park.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World Hajj Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) Saudi Saudi Arabia Sunday Muslim From Government Court Opposition Kulbhushan Jadhav Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 175.7 million

6 minutes ago

UAE among 20 top countries in tolerance and coexis ..

6 minutes ago

SEHA enhances self-services by automating 70 perce ..

36 minutes ago

DEWA to add additional 600MW of clean energy capac ..

51 minutes ago

Emirates Literature Foundation’s story writing c ..

2 hours ago

Gas pipe explosion kills 11 in central Chinese cit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.