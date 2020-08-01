UrduPoint.com
Accountability Process Will Not Stop: Farrukh Habib

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Accountability process will not stop: Farrukh Habib

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib on Saturday said the accountability process would not stop as it was vital for national progress and prosperity.

He added that the PTI government had started accountability against corrupt elements who looted and plundered the national wealth.

Talking to the media after Eid prayers here on Saturday, he said that the government was striving hard to end corruption from the society and in this connection strict action was being taken against corrupt elements.

He said the coronavirus had badly affected the country as it hit the entire globe.

He said that the EOBI pensioners were receiving Rs 4,000 which were increased up to Rs 9000,adding that a large number of overseas Pakistanis were brought back to Pakistan.

