Accountability, Reforms Agenda Initiated By Ruling Party A Challenging Task: MNA

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 01:04 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ):Member National Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek e Insak (PTI), Shandana Gulzar on Tuesday said that accountability and reforms agenda initiated by the ruling party was a challenging task.

Talking to a private news channel, she said people were facing troubles due to weak policies of the previous governments.

The PTI government after coming into power was taking all important steps to streamline the system, she added.

Appreciating the policies of the government, Shandana Gulzar said the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, United Nations and many countries, had acknowledged the idea of smart lockdown observed in Pakistan.

She claimed that coronavirus cases were declining in Pakistan due to smart lockdown policy given by Prime Minister Imran Khan for protecting the people from hunger.

She said high number of patients were being reported in neighboring country India due to weak policies. About ventilators, she said in the beginning of year, we had insufficient number of ventilators.

She claimed that in public sector hospitals, the required number of ventilators were now available to help facilitate the COVID-19 patients.

More Stories From Pakistan

