Accountability SAPM Digs Out 5 TTs Worth Rs 66.9 Mln In Maryam's Name

Fri 02nd August 2019

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability Shahzad Akbar Friday unearthed five Telegraphic Transactions (TTs) worth Rs 66.9 million in the name of Maryam Safdar from the Hill Metals Establishment

Addressing a news conference here, he said all details the TTs had been forwarded to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to produce them as additional documentary evidence in the Hill Metals case pending before the Accountability Court-II.

He said almost 85 percent of the declared profit of the Hill Metals Establishment went to Nawaz Sharif, out of which 80 to 85 percent was given to Maryam Safdar as gift.

But, the SAPM, said these TTs were meant for the investment purpose as per the Form 'R', signed by Maryam Safdar, besides there was no mention of these transactions in her tax returns.

He said accused Nawaz Sharif and his sons could not give money trail of setting up the Hill Metals Establishment, adding the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in its report had identified some payments to Maryam Safdar but had no details. "Now the documentary evidence is available, which has been sent to NAB for producing in the case."MORE/

