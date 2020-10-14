UrduPoint.com
Accountability To Continue In Police

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 05:50 PM

Accountability to continue in police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Islamabad police would continue accountability process to improve functioning of department and bringing transparency in policing affairs.

DIG (Headquarters) Islamabad Muhammad Salaeem held weekly Ardal Room for 39 police officials as well jawans and reviewed their appeals and disciplinary action against them.

After listening to the policemen, the police spokesman said that he restored the four lady constables ad two constables on service while change in penalty of 14 policemen was made. Twelve policemen appeared for their transfer while seven others regarding their personnel issues.

After listening to these policemen, transfers were made as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) while assurance was made to resolve the problems of cops.

It is to mention that senior police officials including DIG (Headquarters) hold Ardal Room on weekly basis as per directions of IGP Islamabad and policemen serving in Capital police force get opportunity to highlight problems and issued faced by them. As per directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, police spokesman said that accountability process would continue in the force.

