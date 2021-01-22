Accountability to continue in police department: DIG

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad police would continue accountability process to improve functioning of department and bringing transparency in policing affairs.

DIG (Headquarters) Islamabad Muhammad Salaeem said during weekly Ardal Room held here on Friday for police officials as well jawans.

The DIG reviewed the appeals of policeman and disciplinary action against them.

After listening to the policemen, he pardoned punishments of three cops while appeals of 13 personnel was rejected.

The transfers of 33 policeman were made as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

The DIG headquarters and other senior police officials hold weekly Ardal Room to resolve the issues of personnel following the directions of Inspector General of police (IGP) Qazi Jamil ur Rehman.