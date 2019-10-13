Accountability to continue till recovery of looted public money: Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that process of across the board accountability would not stop until recovery of people's money from the looters and plunderers of national exchequers.

He was talking to people belonging to various cities, who called him, here. He added that those, who had plundered national exchequer with impunity, would have to face indiscriminate accountability as it was voice of every Pakistani to retrieve looted national money from the corrupt mafia.

Buzdar said that loot and plunder of former rulers and their corruption had ruined national economy, while ill-conceived policies of the previous government had brought the country on the verge of bankruptcy.

Previous regimes had preferred their vested interests instead of watching the national interests, whereas the PTI was preferring national interests at every level, he said and cited that the PTI government by initiating institutional reforms, had improved the services delivery to the masses.

The PTI government, since its inception, took exemplary steps for welfare of the common man, citing that mega programmes like Ehsaas Programme, low-cost housing scheme, shelter-homes and Sehat Insaf Card were for well being of the masses.

On this occasion, the chief minister also directed departments concerned for resolving their problems accordingly. "It is my foremost priority to resolve people's problems because it is my mission and obligation.

Our intention is clear and our focus is common man's welfare. I have never allowed anyone to interfere between myself and the general public," he added.