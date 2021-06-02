UrduPoint.com
Accountability To Continue Without Discrimination: Shehryar Afridi

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 11:30 PM

Accountability to continue without discrimination: Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman of the Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Khan Afridi on Wednesday said the process of accountability would continue without any discrimination.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was working to make the country a welfare state just like State of Madina.

He said the government had started accountability across the board because no body was above the law.

The chairman said the prime minister had taken stern actions against the mafias but they were promoted and facilitated during the previous governments of the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Shehryar Afridi said the present government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was moving forward remarkably in different sectors such as improving national economy,increasing exports, enhancing foreign remittances and reserves, flourishing agriculture, rising stock exchange and comprehensive strategy against coronavirus. The prudent policies and different projects of the present government were being lauded at international level, he added.

