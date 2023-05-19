Accountability under the Military Courts&Special Secret Act is the most important need of the hour against elements who damage military installations and challenged the writ of the state. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Muslim League-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that accountability under the Military Courts and the Special Secret Act is the most important need of the hour against elements who damage military installations and challenge the writ of the state

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) : For a long time, the elements who criticized the state institutions and created a situation of conflict among them were treated as the people of their own country.But these elements, taking undue advantage of the relaxation, maintained their attitude and continued to pursue external agenda against the state of Pakistan.

The May 9 tragedy hurt the prestige of Pakistan and the image of Pakistan as an insecure country was brought forward in countries around the world.If the regular elimination of these elements is not made possible today, then this evil will not be able to be controlled in the future.He further said that Pakistan is currently dealing with immense economic and political crisis.Any kind of anarchy at this point is extremely dangerous for national security