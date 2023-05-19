UrduPoint.com

Accountability Under The Military Courts&Special Secret Act Is The Most Important Need Of The Hour Against Elements Who Damage Military Installations And Challenged The Writ Of The State. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Ijaz Ahmad Published May 19, 2023 | 09:07 PM

Accountability under the Military Courts&Special Secret Act is the most important need of the hour against elements who damage military installations and challenged the writ of the state. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Muslim League-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that accountability under the Military Courts and the Special Secret Act is the most important need of the hour against elements who damage military installations and challenge the writ of the state

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) : Muslim League-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that accountability under the Military Courts and the Special Secret Act is the most important need of the hour against elements who damage military installations and challenge the writ of the state.For a long time, the elements who criticized the state institutions and created a situation of conflict among them were treated as the people of their own country.But these elements, taking undue advantage of the relaxation, maintained their attitude and continued to pursue external agenda against the state of Pakistan.

The May 9 tragedy hurt the prestige of Pakistan and the image of Pakistan as an insecure country was brought forward in countries around the world.If the regular elimination of these elements is not made possible today, then this evil will not be able to be controlled in the future.He further said that Pakistan is currently dealing with immense economic and political crisis.Any kind of anarchy at this point is extremely dangerous for national security

Related Topics

Pakistan World May Muslim

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed meets Iraqi PM on sidelines of 3 ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets Iraqi PM on sidelines of 32nd Arab League Summit

8 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets Ukraine&#039;s President o ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets Ukraine&#039;s President on sidelines of 32nd Arab Leagu ..

8 minutes ago
 Yellen Tells Banks More Mergers May Follow as Indu ..

Yellen Tells Banks More Mergers May Follow as Industry Navigates Crisis - Report ..

25 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Target Russian Human Rights Chief Tat ..

US Sanctions Target Russian Human Rights Chief Tatyana Moskalkova - Treasury

23 minutes ago
 Erdogan Receives 49.24% of Vote in First Round of ..

Erdogan Receives 49.24% of Vote in First Round of Presidential Election - Final ..

23 minutes ago
 IBCC makes entire system of attestation, equivalen ..

IBCC makes entire system of attestation, equivalence certification online

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.