Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :An accountant of District Accounts Office Attock on Friday was arrested red handed while taking bribe.

Muhammad Yousaf, a resident of Maira Sharif Pindigheb had complained to the Anti- Corruption Department that Accountant Muhammad Fakhar Nadeem was allegedly demanding Rs10,000 from him for clearing his cheque of Rs 60,000.