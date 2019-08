Dacoits snatched cash from a factory accountant near Sublime Chowk, in the limits of Ugoki Police station

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ):Dacoits snatched cash from a factory accountant near Sublime Chowk, in the limits of Ugoki Police station.

According to police, Abbas, an accountant of a local factory, was returning after withdrawing Rs 420,000 from a bank branch when two armed motorcyclists, intercepted him near Sublime Chowk and snatched cash at gun point.

A case has been registered against the outlaws.