Accountant General Sindh directs for posting on vacant post of Add Account Officer Jacobabad

(@imziishan)

Accountant General Sindh Maqbool Gondal has taken notice of news item appeared in a section of press that the post of Additional Account Officer in Jacobabad is vacant and ordered to filled the vacant post

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Accountant General Sindh Maqbool Gondal has taken notice of news item appeared in a section of press that the post of Additional Account Officer in Jacobabad is vacant and ordered to filled the vacant post.

He has also directed to resolve the problems of employees on priority,said a statement on Wednesday.