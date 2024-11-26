Open Menu

Accounts Committee Reviews 1195 Audit Paras Of SED South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2024 | 08:08 PM

Accounts Committee reviews 1195 audit paras of SED south Punjab

A meeting of the Special Departmental Accounts Committee was held under the chairmanship of Special Secretary South Punjab, Dr. Obaidullah Khokhar, during which 1195 audit paras from three divisions were reviewed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) A meeting of the Special Departmental Accounts Committee was held under the chairmanship of Special Secretary South Punjab, Dr. Obaidullah Khokhar, during which 1195 audit paras from three divisions were reviewed.

The meeting reviewed audit paras from three divisions of the school education Department (SED) in South Punjab: Bahawalpur, Multan, and Dera Ghazi Khan, totaling 1195 audit paras. The CEOs of each division presented progress on their respective audit paras, including 391 from Bahawalpur, 380 from Multan, and 424 from Dera Ghazi Khan, with many paras being settled.

The meeting included Director Audit South Punjab, Tahira Kausar, members of the audit team, officers from the Finance Department of Punjab, and officers from the School Education Department of South Punjab.

Special Secretary Dr. Obaidullah Khokhar requested the DG Audit to organize a short course on auditing for all the CEOs of the School Education Department South Punjab and their budget-related officers. During the meeting, the Special Secretary also issued orders for action on several paras.

