Accounts Department's Staffers Put Up Charter Of Demands

Fri 27th September 2019

The employees of audit and accounts departments have presented seven point charter of demands including promotion to the government

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th September, 2019) The employees of audit and accounts departments have presented seven point charter of demands including promotion to the government.A joint general body meeting of Accounts Officers Association , Assistant Accounts Officers Association and Pakistan Civil Accounts Association was held here on Friday , which unanimously demanded promotion of employees working in BPS-1 to BPS 18 in the different audit and accounts departments of the country.The participants of the meeting said that cases of regular promotion, time promotion and granting selection grade to the employees of accounts departments are laying pending in the office of Controller General of Accounts since long , now these cases should be resolved at earliest.

The meeting rejected the letter issued on 20th September , 2019 by Auditor General of Pakistan regarding decentralizion of AGPR and demanded that the major stakeholders including employees of accounts cadre should be consulted on the matter.They also said to appoint departmental employees on the posts of BPS-18 in accounts department.

More Stories From Pakistan

