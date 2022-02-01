UrduPoint.com

Accounts Of All Political Parties Must Be Scrutinized As Per SC Decision: Farrukh

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2022 | 12:17 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday that the accounts of all political parties should be scrutinized in accordance with the decision of the Supreme Court and the law of the land

Talking to the media persons outside Election Commission of Pakistan he requested the ECP to expedite the process of scrutiny of the accounts of the PPP and PML-N. Farrukh Habib said that the security committee had become inactive due to the retirement of a scrutiny committee member.

He said that the scrutiny committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan had exposed all the claims of Akbar S Babar.

Farrukh said that according to the scrutiny committee, Akbar S. Babar could not present any evidence, which could be presented in any court of law so his petition should be rejected.

He said the PTI filed another petition with the Election Commission requesting it to separate Akbar S Babar from the case, as he could not prove any case.

The minister said that the PML-N had hidden 9 accounts whereas the PPP had hidden tens of million of rupees from the ECP.

Taking a jibe at the opposition parties, he said that those who used to talk about Indian and Israeli funding of the PTI when would provide details of their own accounts. He asked when would Maryam Safdar and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari give an account of their parties' funding.

Farrukh said that sometimes in sheer frustration, the opposition parties attack the judiciary, sometimes they attack the institutions.

He regretted that Rana Sanaullah's statement was not condemned anywhere, nor was it refuted.

Rana Sanaullah's statement was not his personal opinion, but the narrative of his party, which should apologize for this irresponsible outburst.

The minister said that the PTI would stand with the process of accountability and would not allow the opposition to escape under any circumstances.

He said that the proceedings of the PPP and PML-N foreign funding case were continuing and both parties could not give details of secret accounts.

