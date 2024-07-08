Open Menu

Accounts Office Catches Fire, Old Record Burnt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Accounts office catches fire, old record burnt

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Fire erupted in the store room of district accounts office burnt official record here on Monday.

The Rescue 1122 team reached the accounts office upon receiving information and extinguished the flames.

Sources from within the district accounts office said that old record which also included Chalan Form 32-A was burnt saying that new record was safe. Official also said that short circuit was the cause of fire.

