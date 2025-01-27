Open Menu

Accreditation Cards To Be Issued As Per Criteria: Irshad Chandio

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 06:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Divisional Director Information Irshad Ali Chandio has said that accreditation cards will be issued to journalists as per the criteria set by the department and not be issued to those who are government employees, they must submit their affidavit before the concerned office.

This he said while presiding over a meeting regarding the accreditation cards and other issues related to information department, with deputy directors of all districts of Hyderabad division.

According to a handout issued on Monday, he directed to concerned officers that only one accreditation card be issued to District reporter of any media organization.

He further said that any journalist who changes his organization must submit an appointment order of new media organization, which will ensure to update the record of accreditation card and its transparency.

The frequency report of publicity was also shared by the district officers during the meeting. The matters of financial assistance of journalists, publicity and other issues related to information were discussed in the meeting.

Deputy Director Matiari Muhammad Sabir Kaka, Deputy Director Badin Muhammad Yaqoob, Information officer Thatta Mehfooz Soomro, information Officer Jamshoro Alamgeer Ranjhani and others were present in the meeting.

