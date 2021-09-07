UrduPoint.com

Accreditation Ceremony of Ms Florence as FAO Representative in Pakistan

His Excellency, Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Mr Sohail Mahmood, received Ms Florence Rolle who presented her credentials as the Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Pakistan

Mr Sohail Mahmood, while welcoming Ms Florence Rolle as a Representative of FAO in Pakistan, said that the prevailing collaboration between FAO and Pakistan to end hunger and achieve sustainable agriculture was very much appreciated.

He emphasized the importance of agriculture and the role of FAO in bolstering the agriculture sector of the country. While thanking Mr Sohail Mahmood for arranging the accreditation ceremony, Ms Florence Rolle shared FAO’s ongoing commitment to work with the Government of Pakistan, at national as well as provincial levels, to provide technical and policy support to bring innovation, transformation and digitization to the agriculture sector and the food systems, and to reduce malnutrition.


Before her appointment as FAO Representative in Pakistan, Ms Florence Rolle was the FAO Representative in Morocco from 2018 to 2021 and in Malawi from 2013 to 2018.
Ms. Rolle possess French nationality.

She holds a Masters in Natural Resource Management and Environmental Policy from Wye College in London, United Kingdom, and graduated as an Agricultural Engineer from the Institut National Agronomique Paris-Grignon in Paris, France. She also holds an equivalent Masters on water and forest engineering from the National School of Rural Engineering, Water and Forests in Paris, France.

