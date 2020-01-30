Accreditation Committee meeting held

The annual meeting of Provincial Accreditation Committee was held under the chair of Director Press Information Zeenat Jehan, on behalf of Sindh Secretary Information here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The annual meeting of Provincial Accreditation Committee was held under the chair of Director Press Information Zeenat Jehan, on behalf of Sindh Secretary Information here on Thursday.

Journalists representing different organizations and members of Provincial Accreditation Committee Sindh attended the meeting, said a press release.

The meeting discussed the issuance of Accreditation Card for the year 2020 and decided that Accreditation Cards will not be issued to Government servants according to Courts' decisions.

However it has also been decided that Information Department will write letter to all channels and print media to send the Names of journalists, photographers/ cameramen for issuance of Accreditation Cards. They are advised to finalize/ provide the names within one week so that the process will start in letter and spirit to facilitate the journalists from February 15.

All Directors/ members of Provincial Accreditation Committee members Divisional Directors Information and others also attended the meeting.