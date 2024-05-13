Open Menu

Accreditation Tests For Foreign-qualified Doctors To Be Held Twice In Year: NA Informed

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2024 | 08:42 PM

Accreditation tests for foreign-qualified doctors to be held twice in year: NA informed

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazeer Tarar informed the National Assembly on Monday that the accreditation examinations for doctors getting degrees from abroad would now be held twice a year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazeer Tarar informed the National Assembly on Monday that the accreditation examinations for doctors getting degrees from abroad would now be held twice a year.

Responding to a calling attention notice about changes in the policy by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council regarding the accreditation examination for foreign-qualified doctors, Minister Tarar stated that the first test would take place in June and the second in December.

The examinations would be conducted regularly as per the new instructions, he added.

The minister said that the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council had redesigned the examination format and reduced the passing benchmark from 70 percent to 60 percent.

He highlighted the importance of such examinations, saying it was crucial for every country to conduct accreditation tests or equivalence examinations for international degree holders, especially in matters concerning precious human lives.

He affirmed that Pakistan could overlook the responsibility and must ensure proper evaluation of foreign-qualified doctors through such tests.

APP/zah-sra

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly June December Pakistan Medical And Dental Council From

Recent Stories

DC visits examination center

DC visits examination center

5 minutes ago
 Zaman Park violence: LHC confirms interim bail of ..

Zaman Park violence: LHC confirms interim bail of PTI founder

5 minutes ago
 Drug peddler gets nine-year imprisonment

Drug peddler gets nine-year imprisonment

9 minutes ago
 WASA blames HESCO conducted power outages for wate ..

WASA blames HESCO conducted power outages for water shortage in Hyderabad

9 minutes ago
 Advisor to Federal Ombudsman directs govt departme ..

Advisor to Federal Ombudsman directs govt departments to address public complain ..

13 minutes ago
 KP CM for allocation of funds in ADP 2024-25 for a ..

KP CM for allocation of funds in ADP 2024-25 for all sectors

14 minutes ago
DPO chairs crime meeting

DPO chairs crime meeting

20 minutes ago
 Summer semester at SAU to commence from May 20

Summer semester at SAU to commence from May 20

20 minutes ago
 Tennis: Rome Open results

Tennis: Rome Open results

20 minutes ago
 Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to pr ..

Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to provide relief to citizens

20 minutes ago
 Survivors hunt for the missing days after Afghanis ..

Survivors hunt for the missing days after Afghanistan floods

20 minutes ago
 India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose M ..

India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose Modi

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan