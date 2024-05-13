Accreditation tests for foreign-qualified doctors to be held twice in year: NA informed

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2024 | 08:42 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazeer Tarar informed the National Assembly on Monday that the accreditation examinations for doctors getting degrees from abroad would now be held twice a year.
Responding to a calling attention notice about changes in the policy by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council regarding the accreditation examination for foreign-qualified doctors, Minister Tarar stated that the first test would take place in June and the second in December.
The examinations would be conducted regularly as per the new instructions, he added.
The minister said that the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council had redesigned the examination format and reduced the passing benchmark from 70 percent to 60 percent.
He highlighted the importance of such examinations, saying it was crucial for every country to conduct accreditation tests or equivalence examinations for international degree holders, especially in matters concerning precious human lives.
He affirmed that Pakistan could overlook the responsibility and must ensure proper evaluation of foreign-qualified doctors through such tests.
