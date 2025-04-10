Open Menu

Accumulated Toxic Gas Kills 3 Youths In Shangla

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2025 | 02:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) At least three youths lost their lives due to gas leakage in Martung Bazaar of Shangla district, police informed on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Fazlullah, son of Azizullah; Muaz, son of Fazlullah; and Abdul Wali, a resident of Puran Bingalay, Shangla.

Police said, the victims were running a small business, selling ice cream and dairy products in Martung Bazaar.

Due to a power outage last night, they turned on a generator to keep their products from spoiling. With all windows and doors tightly closed, the generator buildup toxic gas, killing the youths.

In the morning, locals broke open the door and found all three men unconscious. They were rushed to RHC Hospital Martung, but all three were declared dead on arrival.

Police were further investigating into the matter.

APP/vak

