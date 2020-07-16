Accurate registration of eligible voters, authentic lists to ensure transparent election: PEC KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Accurate registration of all eligible voters and preparation of authentic lists for transparent elections were most important step, said Provincial Election Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sharifullah while addressing a meeting of Gender and Disability Electoral Working Group here on Thursday.

Joint Provincial Election Commissioner KP, Haroon Khan Shinwari, Sohail Ahmad of Gender Focal Person, Miss Shabina Ayaz of Awarat Foundation, Shahid Wasim of HCO, Javed of SPDA, Hamid Ali of Payman, Rashid Khan of URDO, Katrina of REST Welfare Organization, Khan Nihal Tabassum of Da Hawa Lor, Zawar Noor of SLF, Nowshad Ali of Da Las Gul, Zubair of ACE and Samina Afridi of Takra Tribal Sister attended the meeting.

The Provincial Election Commissioner Sharifullah said that there is a gap of 12.7 million between male and female voters in the current electoral rolls across the country. It is not only the responsibility of the Election Commission to bridge this gender gap, but also all concerned agencies including NADRA and Civil Society also has a role to play.

He said the pilot project was launched to find out the reasons for the gender gap and to ensure that all eligible people, including women, register to vote. He said that the District Election Commissioners would oversee all the work in their districts and they would train their Assistant Registration Officers and verifiers.

He further said that the verifiers would go to every house in the assigned statistical block, take the name of the head of the family, identity card number, home address and other details, and register it in the register.

Sharifullah informed the meeting that training workshops are being conducted as per the schedule of the pilot project. The verification survey will be completed by July 16 to 27 while the Assistant Registration Officers (AROs) will complete it by August 10. Data entry will be completed by August 10 while the pilot project will be completed by August 31, 2020.

Five districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been selected for this project, he informed. Where this gender gap is greater, these include Takht Bhai Tehsil in Mardan, Kalkot in Upper Dir, Balakot in Mansehra, Domil in Bannu and 15 specific blocks in Landikotal in Khyber district, he said.

The Provincial Election Commissioner further said that the Election Commission of Pakistan has issued a schedule for the delimitation of Village and Neighborhood Councils for the local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. For which the District Election Commissioner of each district has been appointed as the convener while the Assistant Commissioner and Assistant Director of the concerned district will be the members of the Local Bodies Committee, he disclosed.

All the necessary arrangements will be completed by July 25, 2020 as per the schedule, he said.

He said, during this time maps and other necessary information (statistics) will be finalized, these committees will compile preliminary lists of delimitation from July 27 to August 20, 2020, and the preliminary delimitation lists for public suggestions and objections will be published on August 21.

The public will be able to submit their suggestions and objections to the Delimitation Authority from August 22 to September 6, he said, adding, "These suggestions and objections will be decided by October 5." The Delimitation Authority will inform the zoning committees of its decisions by October 12 and the final list of Constituencies will be announced on October 13, the Provincial Election Commissioner informed.

Earlier, Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Haroon Khan Shinwari welcomed the participants and appreciated the cooperation of the civil society.

The group members consulted with the civil society regarding the preparations of the local body elections by the Election Commission and assured them full cooperation from his side.