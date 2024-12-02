Accuse Involved In Bykea Driver Murder Case Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2024 | 07:09 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Islamabad Police Bhara Kahu Circle Homicide Unit on Monday used technical and scientific methods to arrest Amir Shah, the accuse involved in the blind murder of a Bykea driver who resisted during a robbery.
On October 12, 2024, the arrested accused killed the Bykea driver, Muhammad Amjad, by stabbing him with a sharp object within the limits of the Bhara Kahu police station during the incident of resistance. The accused then escaped after snatching the motorcycle and mobile phone, said a press release.
DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza took notice of the incident and issued special orders for the immediate arrest of the culprit.
He congratulated the police team for their success in apprehending the suspect.
The DIG directed all senior officials to launch an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to prioritize the safety of citizens' lives and property.
He emphasized that the Islamabad Police adopts a zero-tolerance policy towards violence, injustices, and crimes, adding that strict legal action will be taken against those involved.
He further instructed all officers to intensify the crackdown against criminal elements. "The safety and security of our citizens is our foremost priority, and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard," he stated.
