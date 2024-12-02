Open Menu

Accuse Involved In Bykea Driver Murder Case Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2024 | 07:09 PM

Accuse involved in Bykea driver murder case arrested

The Islamabad Police Bhara Kahu Circle Homicide Unit on Monday used technical and scientific methods to arrest Amir Shah, the accuse involved in the blind murder of a Bykea driver who resisted during a robbery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Islamabad Police Bhara Kahu Circle Homicide Unit on Monday used technical and scientific methods to arrest Amir Shah, the accuse involved in the blind murder of a Bykea driver who resisted during a robbery.

On October 12, 2024, the arrested accused killed the Bykea driver, Muhammad Amjad, by stabbing him with a sharp object within the limits of the Bhara Kahu police station during the incident of resistance. The accused then escaped after snatching the motorcycle and mobile phone, said a press release.

DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza took notice of the incident and issued special orders for the immediate arrest of the culprit.

He congratulated the police team for their success in apprehending the suspect.

  The DIG directed all senior officials to launch an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to prioritize the safety of citizens' lives and property.

  He emphasized that the Islamabad Police adopts a zero-tolerance policy towards violence, injustices, and crimes, adding that strict legal action will be taken against those involved.

  He further instructed all officers to intensify the crackdown against criminal elements. "The safety and security of our citizens is our foremost priority, and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard," he stated.

Related Topics

Murder Islamabad Police Police Station Mobile Driver Robbery Circle October Criminals All

Recent Stories

Internet disruptions in Pakistan: Monitoring tools ..

Internet disruptions in Pakistan: Monitoring tools contradicts govt’s claims

2 minutes ago
 Farmers backbone of country's economy, says Tareen

Farmers backbone of country's economy, says Tareen

5 minutes ago
 YFP president advocates collective problem-solving ..

YFP president advocates collective problem-solving among legislatures

5 minutes ago
 City Police nab alleged narcotics supplier

City Police nab alleged narcotics supplier

2 minutes ago
 Police get arrest warrants of PTI leaders in D-cho ..

Police get arrest warrants of PTI leaders in D-chowk riots case

2 minutes ago
 DC conducs inspection of THQ Hospital in Bhakkar

DC conducs inspection of THQ Hospital in Bhakkar

2 minutes ago
French PM at risk in hostile parliament vote

French PM at risk in hostile parliament vote

2 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 517 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 517 power pilferers in 24 hours

8 minutes ago
 LESCO collects Rs 16.017m from 238 defaulters in 2 ..

LESCO collects Rs 16.017m from 238 defaulters in 24 hours

8 minutes ago
 Police handover recover mobile phones to owners

Police handover recover mobile phones to owners

8 minutes ago
 University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) ..

University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) convocation on Dec 5

4 minutes ago
 IWMI highlights hidden impact of climate change on ..

IWMI highlights hidden impact of climate change on human mobility in South Punja ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan