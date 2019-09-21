UrduPoint.com
Accused Acquitted In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 19 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 08:19 PM

Accused acquitted in Faisalabad

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) acquitted two accused of police encounter involved in a case of Millat Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) acquitted two accused of police encounter involved in a case of Millat Town police station.

According to the prosecution, the police had booked Sikandar and Alamgir on charges of killing constables Khalid and Naseem during an encounter in January 2017.

ATC Judge Shehzad Hussain acquitted the accused by giving them the benefit of doubt as the prosecution failed to prove allegations.

