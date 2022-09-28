(@FahadShabbir)

An Additional District and Sessions Judge on Wednesday acquitted an accused in the case regarding murder of a student leader

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :An Additional District and Sessions Judge on Wednesday acquitted an accused in the case regarding murder of a student leader.

According to the prosecution, Muhammad Shafiq alias Bunny Bhatti, a local leader of a student union, ATI, was allegedly shot dead by some accused near bus stand in Burewala two years ago.

Model Town police Burewala had registered case against the two accused named Saqib Mushtaq and Rao Bilal on the report filed by the complainant.

On Wednesday, AD&SJ Younis Aziz acquitted the main accused Saqib Mushtaq giving him the benefit of doubt. The other accused Rao Bilal had been declared proclaimed offender and would be tried after arrest.