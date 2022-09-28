UrduPoint.com

Accused Acquitted In Student Leader's Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2022 | 08:34 PM

Accused acquitted in student leader's murder case

An Additional District and Sessions Judge on Wednesday acquitted an accused in the case regarding murder of a student leader

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :An Additional District and Sessions Judge on Wednesday acquitted an accused in the case regarding murder of a student leader.

According to the prosecution, Muhammad Shafiq alias Bunny Bhatti, a local leader of a student union, ATI, was allegedly shot dead by some accused near bus stand in Burewala two years ago.

Model Town police Burewala had registered case against the two accused named Saqib Mushtaq and Rao Bilal on the report filed by the complainant.

On Wednesday, AD&SJ Younis Aziz acquitted the main accused Saqib Mushtaq giving him the benefit of doubt. The other accused Rao Bilal had been declared proclaimed offender and would be tried after arrest.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Student Ati Burewala

Recent Stories

Creating International Tribunal on Ukraine May Fac ..

Creating International Tribunal on Ukraine May Face 'Practical Difficulties' - U ..

8 minutes ago
 UN's Resident Coordinator for Pakistan Julien Harn ..

UN's Resident Coordinator for Pakistan Julien Harneis calls on Acting Governor B ..

8 minutes ago
 Resolving public problems govt's top priority: Asa ..

Resolving public problems govt's top priority: Asad Mehmood

10 minutes ago
 US Threatens Sanctions on Participating Nations Th ..

US Threatens Sanctions on Participating Nations That Do Not Comply With Russian ..

10 minutes ago
 Germany in Close Contact With Denmark, Sweden on N ..

Germany in Close Contact With Denmark, Sweden on Nord Stream Incidents - Regulat ..

10 minutes ago
 Iran launches strikes that kill 9 in Iraqi Kurdist ..

Iran launches strikes that kill 9 in Iraqi Kurdistan

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.