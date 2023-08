(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :The Excise Police Jamshoro team headed by Excise and Taxation Officer Jameel Khunharo and Inspector Ejaz Shah arrested accused Yasir Ali from Jamshoro gate and recovered 1500 grams of hashish from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused and investigation had been started, said a statement on Friday.