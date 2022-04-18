UrduPoint.com

Accused Arrested, 500 Grams High Quality Ice Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2022 | 06:51 PM

Accused arrested, 500 grams high quality ice recovered

The Excise Police district East led by Deputy Director Kaleemullah Wassan along with his team conducted a successful operation near Dubai House Bhittaiabad and arrested an accused Muhammad Noman and recovered 500 grams of high quality Methamphetamine from his possession, said a statement on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :The Excise Police district East led by Deputy Director Kaleemullah Wassan along with his team conducted a successful operation near Dubai House Bhittaiabad and arrested an accused Muhammad Noman and recovered 500 grams of high quality Methamphetamine from his possession, said a statement on Monday.

The action was taken on the special instructions of Director Excise Waheed Sheikh.

A case has been registered against the accused and investigation has been started

Related Topics

Police Dubai From

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Refugees Not Allowed Into EU Without Int ..

Ukrainian Refugees Not Allowed Into EU Without International Passport - Border G ..

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan receives rain, turns weather pleasant

Balochistan receives rain, turns weather pleasant

3 minutes ago
 Hyundai Motor Enters NFT Market, Introduces 'Metam ..

Hyundai Motor Enters NFT Market, Introduces 'Metamobility Universe'

3 minutes ago
 US to Co-Host Second Global COVID-19 Summit Online ..

US to Co-Host Second Global COVID-19 Summit Online in May - White House

3 minutes ago
 West Trying to Drive Wedge Between UN Members - Ru ..

West Trying to Drive Wedge Between UN Members - Russian Diplomat

8 minutes ago
 Air strikes hit western Ukraine as Russian forces ..

Air strikes hit western Ukraine as Russian forces mass in the east

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.