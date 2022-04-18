Accused arrested, 500 grams high quality ice recovered

The Excise Police district East led by Deputy Director Kaleemullah Wassan along with his team conducted a successful operation near Dubai House Bhittaiabad and arrested an accused Muhammad Noman and recovered 500 grams of high quality Methamphetamine from his possession, said a statement on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :The Excise Police district East led by Deputy Director Kaleemullah Wassan along with his team conducted a successful operation near Dubai House Bhittaiabad and arrested an accused Muhammad Noman and recovered 500 grams of high quality Methamphetamine from his possession, said a statement on Monday.

The action was taken on the special instructions of Director Excise Waheed Sheikh.

A case has been registered against the accused and investigation has been started