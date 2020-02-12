UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accused Arrested At Sialkot Airport

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 04:54 PM

Accused arrested at Sialkot Airport

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday claimed to have arrested an accused at the Sialkot International Airport

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) : The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday claimed to have arrested an accused at the Sialkot International Airport.

According to the police, Abdul Razzaq was wanted to the police in a murder case and he fled abroad.

Today, he was arrested after returning from Turkey by the immigration authorities.

Related Topics

Murder Police Turkey Sialkot Abdul Razzaq Federal Investigation Agency From Airport

Recent Stories

Tom Banton is excited to come to Pakistan to play ..

27 minutes ago

Drivers await big chill at too-warm Sweden rally

19 minutes ago

Sindh govt pursues guidelines of Shaheed Benazir B ..

19 minutes ago

Moot on current Kashmir situation seeks more vibra ..

19 minutes ago

Price control magistrates asked to take action aga ..

19 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.