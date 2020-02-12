Accused arrested at Sialkot Airport

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday claimed to have arrested an accused at the Sialkot International Airport

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) : The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday claimed to have arrested an accused at the Sialkot International Airport.

According to the police, Abdul Razzaq was wanted to the police in a murder case and he fled abroad.

Today, he was arrested after returning from Turkey by the immigration authorities.