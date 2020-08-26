UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accused Arrested, Contraband Seized

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 09:28 PM

Accused arrested, contraband seized

The police on the directions of District Police Officer Swat Qasim Ali Khan conducted various raids and arrested the accused by seizing contraband

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The police on the directions of District Police Officer Swat Qasim Ali Khan conducted various raids and arrested the accused by seizing contraband.

According to details, intensifying the operations against criminal and drug dealers, Inspector Muhammad Ayaz Khan and his team under the supervision of SDP circle conducted raid and arrested Mohammad Zarin son of Mohammad Syed Rehman resident of Roshanabad and recovered 150 liters local liquor from his possession.

Similarly, SHO Kabul Police Station Sharifullah Khan along with his personnel recovered 985 grams of cannabis from the possession of Sharafat Ali son of Saad Khan, resident of Aligrama.

SHO Bandar Zahid Khan along with his team recovered 275 grams of heroin from an accused.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused.

Related Topics

Kabul Police Swat Police Station Circle Criminals From

Recent Stories

FinTech &amp; HealthTech investments in Dubai and ..

26 seconds ago

Health Ministry conducts 57,419 COVID-19 tests, an ..

34 seconds ago

Emirati women are key drivers of future economy: J ..

40 seconds ago

‘Salam Beirut’ to restore 485 homes, rehabilit ..

31 minutes ago

WHO Official Denies Cases of COVID-19 Reinfection ..

3 minutes ago

Rwanda Issues Int'l Arrest Warrants for Ex-Militar ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.