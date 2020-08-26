Accused arrested, contraband seized

The police on the directions of District Police Officer Swat Qasim Ali Khan conducted various raids and arrested the accused by seizing contraband

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The police on the directions of District Police Officer Swat Qasim Ali Khan conducted various raids and arrested the accused by seizing contraband.

According to details, intensifying the operations against criminal and drug dealers, Inspector Muhammad Ayaz Khan and his team under the supervision of SDP circle conducted raid and arrested Mohammad Zarin son of Mohammad Syed Rehman resident of Roshanabad and recovered 150 liters local liquor from his possession.

Similarly, SHO Kabul Police Station Sharifullah Khan along with his personnel recovered 985 grams of cannabis from the possession of Sharafat Ali son of Saad Khan, resident of Aligrama.

SHO Bandar Zahid Khan along with his team recovered 275 grams of heroin from an accused.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused.