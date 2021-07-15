Accused arrested for abusing child

(@FahadShabbir)

D I KHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Paharpur Police on Thursday arrested an accused Muhammad Javed for abusing a 10-year child in Kotla Lodhian area of D I Khan district.

The police registered a case against the accused under the Child Protection Act.