Accused Arrested For Abusing Child
Thu 15th July 2021 | 08:24 PM
D I KHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Paharpur Police on Thursday arrested an accused Muhammad Javed for abusing a 10-year child in Kotla Lodhian area of D I Khan district.
The police registered a case against the accused under the Child Protection Act.