Accused arrested for alleged sexual assault of minor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl within the jurisdiction of Bani Gala Police Station in Islamabad.

According to a private media report, the police arrested the absconded accused against the case number 433 in Crime 376/512 registered at the Bani Gala police station.

On the arrest of the accused, IG Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan congratulated the officers of the police team who had investigated the matter and traced the culprit.

IG directed that the accused must be punished after completing further investigations in light of solid evidence.