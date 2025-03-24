Accused Arrested For Bogus Call On 15
Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2025 | 07:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The Wah Saddar Police on Monday arrested an accused for making a bogus call on the Emergency Helpline 15 about robbery.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Abrar called 15 that he had been robbed.
On receiving information, a Wah Saddar Police team immediately reached the spot and on investigation found that no such incident had taken place.
The police registered a case against the accused Abrar and took him into custody.
