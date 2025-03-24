Accused arrested for bogus call on 15

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The Wah Saddar Police on Monday arrested an accused for making a bogus call on the Emergency Helpline 15 about robbery.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Abrar called 15 that he had been robbed.

On receiving information, a Wah Saddar Police team immediately reached the spot and on investigation found that no such incident had taken place.

The police registered a case against the accused Abrar and took him into custody.