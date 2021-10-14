Accused arrested for brandishing weapon

Jalilabad police arrested an accused over the charges for brandishing weapon to terrify his opponent at gym premises

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Jalilabad police arrested an accused over the charges for brandishing weapon to terrify his opponent at gym premises.

According to police spokesman, Police had received a call few days ago that a man identified as Subhan, around 22, hurled threats to his opponent during some heated arguments emerged over an issue.

Police nabbed Subhan the accused man at his home Thursday and recovered the weapon from his possession.

Police registered the case against the accused on report of gym's owner Asif Iqbal before starting investigation.