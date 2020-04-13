UrduPoint.com
Accused Arrested For Deduction In Payment From Beneficiaries Of Ehsaas Cash Program

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 01:34 PM

The District Administration Khyber tribal district has arrested an accused red handed on charges of unlawful deduction in payment from beneficiaries of the Ehsaas Cash Programme

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The District Administration Khyber tribal district has arrested an accused red handed on charges of unlawful deduction in payment from beneficiaries of the Ehsaas Cash Programme.

Taking prompt action on the complaints of poor women, Assistant Commissioner Landi Kotal, Muhammad Imran Khan along with police conducted a raid at Khoga Khel area of Khyber district and arrested an accused along with recovery of deducted cash.

The accused was shifted to jail. The assistant commissioner said the Ehsaas Cash Programme was aimed at helping poor and vulnerable segments of the society in the prevailing difficult situation developed after coronavirus crisis and no one would be allowed to deprive needy from Rs12,000 cash.

He said distribution of the said amount was being monitored closely and payment to beneficiaries were being made online through transparent mechanism.

Imran said payments distribution points were setup in different areas including Landi Kotal where all precautionary measures were adopted in line with the guidelines and protocols notified time to time by the government.

He said coronavirus has been declared pandemic worldwide and people's cooperation was imperative to defeat this viral infection.

