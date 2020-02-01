Accused arrested for fake degree

UrduPoint.com
Sat 01st February 2020 | 03:30 PM

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) claimed to have arrested an accused for getting employment on a bogus degree.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) claimed to have arrested an accused for getting employment on a bogus degree.

An ACE spokesman on Saturday said Ghulam Fareed got a job of a drawing master in the education department on the bogus degree and he had been appointed at the Government Boys High school Chiniot nine years ago.

During verification, his documents were provided fake and a case was registered against him but he fled.

The accused was declared a proclaimed offender and now he was arrested after completing an initial inquiry.

