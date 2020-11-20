Accused arrested for firing on Qawal Sher Miandad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The police on Friday claimed to have arrested two accused involved in firing on noted Qawal Sher Miandad and killing a girl.

Addressing a press conference here, Peoples Colony Police Circle ASP Abdul Khaliq said that a police team working on scientific lines traced the accused involved in firing on Sher Miandad and his son Ubaidullah Khan on October 22.

The accused was identified as Awais alias Teera of Chak No 76-RB Rasoolpur, Faisalabad, who had confessed his crime.

He said, in another case, a police team traced the accused involved in killing a girl, Kainat, of Chak Qoharwali, Kamonki, near Government Primary school,Railway Colony, Faisalabad who was identified as Talal Hussain of SamanabadFaisalabad.