Open Menu

Accused Arrested For Killing Cousin

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Accused arrested for killing cousin

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Police have arrested a man involved in killing his cousin over old enmity, informed a police spokesman.

The suspect, identified as Akhtar Munir, with the help of accomplices allegedly killed Sher Khan, cut his throat with a knife and then dumped the body in his home.

After committing crime, the suspects fled away from the scene.

The incident, which occurred last year, was reported to the police by the victim's brother.

Since then, the police had been searching for Munir, a proclaimed offender, using various methods, including human intelligence.

The search for his accomplices is still ongoing.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar commended Jatli police team for their swift action emphasized that police will continue crackdown against such elements involved in heinous crimes.

Related Topics

Police Man Saddar From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

11 hours ago
 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research Internation ..

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..

20 hours ago
 Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at B ..

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

20 hours ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

20 hours ago
 Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

20 hours ago
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

20 hours ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

20 hours ago
 Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

20 hours ago
 Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountabil ..

Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability

20 hours ago
 Acting President, PM laud security forces for oper ..

Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..

20 hours ago
 Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly A ..

Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan