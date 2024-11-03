Accused arrested for killing cousin

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Police have arrested a man involved in killing his cousin over old enmity, informed a police spokesman.

The suspect, identified as Akhtar Munir, with the help of accomplices allegedly killed Sher Khan, cut his throat with a knife and then dumped the body in his home.

After committing crime, the suspects fled away from the scene.

The incident, which occurred last year, was reported to the police by the victim's brother.

Since then, the police had been searching for Munir, a proclaimed offender, using various methods, including human intelligence.

The search for his accomplices is still ongoing.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar commended Jatli police team for their swift action emphasized that police will continue crackdown against such elements involved in heinous crimes.