Accused arrested for killing wife,sister

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Jouharabad police using modern means of investigation arrested an accused involved in

double murder case on Friday.

Police said Zawaar Khan had gunned down his sister Zartasha and wife Nudrat Bibi a few days

ago over suspect. After killing them, he managed to escape.

During investigation, the police arrested the accused and sent him behind the bars.