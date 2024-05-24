Accused Arrested For Killing Wife,sister
Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Jouharabad police using modern means of investigation arrested an accused involved in
double murder case on Friday.
Police said Zawaar Khan had gunned down his sister Zartasha and wife Nudrat Bibi a few days
ago over suspect. After killing them, he managed to escape.
During investigation, the police arrested the accused and sent him behind the bars.
