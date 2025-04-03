Open Menu

Accused Arrested For Making Bogus Calls On Helpline 15

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2025 | 09:52 PM

Rawalpindi police have arrested an accused for making a bogus call on Emergency Helpline 15, said a Police spokesman on Thursday.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Rawalpindi police have arrested an accused for making a bogus call on Emergency Helpline 15, said a Police spokesman on Thursday.

He informed that the accused, Faisal, made a bogus call on helpline-15 that his motorcycle had been stolen.

The Banni Police rushed to the scene and found that no incident of robbery took place and the matter was a transaction dispute between two parties.

A case was registered against the accused, and was arrested.

