Accused Arrested For Making Bogus Calls On Helpline 15
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2025 | 09:52 PM
Rawalpindi police have arrested an accused for making a bogus call on Emergency Helpline 15, said a Police spokesman on Thursday.
He informed that the accused, Faisal, made a bogus call on helpline-15 that his motorcycle had been stolen
The Banni Police rushed to the scene and found that no incident of robbery took place and the matter was a transaction dispute between two parties.
A case was registered against the accused, and was arrested.
