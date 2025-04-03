Accused arrested for making bogus calls on helpline 15

Rawalpindi police have arrested an accused for making a bogus call on Emergency Helpline 15, said a Police spokesman on Thursday.

He informed that the accused, Faisal, made a bogus call on helpline-15 that his motorcycle had been stolen

The Banni Police rushed to the scene and found that no incident of robbery took place and the matter was a transaction dispute between two parties.

A case was registered against the accused, and was arrested.