Accused Arrested For Sexual Assaulting A Minor Girl
Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2024 | 04:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Police have arrested an accused for sexually assaulting a minor girl at Adda 12-Faiz in premises of Basti Malook police station here Sunday.
According to police sources, Ramzan sexually assaulted a six-year old girl at Adda 12-Faiz and escaped from there when local people tried to catch him.
The police registered the case No 1131/24 against the accused under section 376iii and started the investigations into the incident.
Taking action on the case, the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar formed a special team under the supervision of SP Sadar Division Sham Uddin to arrest the criminal.
The police team arrested the accused during a raid at Basti Malook city area, the police sources added.
