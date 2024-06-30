Accused arrested for sexual assaulting a minor girl

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Police have arrested an accused for sexually assaulting a minor girl at Adda 12-Faiz in premises of Basti Malook police station here Sunday.

According to police sources, Ramzan sexually assaulted a six-year old girl at Adda 12-Faiz and escaped from there when local people tried to catch him.

The police registered the case No 1131/24 against the accused under section 376iii and started the investigations into the incident.

Taking action on the case, the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar formed a special team under the supervision of SP Sadar Division Sham Uddin to arrest the criminal.

The police team arrested the accused during a raid at Basti Malook city area, the police sources added.