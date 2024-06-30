Open Menu

Accused Arrested For Sexual Assaulting A Minor Girl

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Accused arrested for sexual assaulting a minor girl

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Police have arrested an accused for sexually assaulting a minor girl at Adda 12-Faiz in premises of Basti Malook police station here Sunday.

According to police sources, Ramzan sexually assaulted a six-year old girl at Adda 12-Faiz and escaped from there when local people tried to catch him.

The police registered the case No 1131/24 against the accused under section 376iii and started the investigations into the incident.

Taking action on the case, the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar formed a special team under the supervision of SP Sadar Division Sham Uddin to arrest the criminal.

The police team arrested the accused during a raid at Basti Malook city area, the police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

7 hours ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

17 hours ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

17 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

17 hours ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

18 hours ago
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

18 hours ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

18 hours ago
 SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

18 hours ago
 4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

18 hours ago
 EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committe ..

EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets

18 hours ago
 TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic de ..

TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan