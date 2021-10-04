Accused arrested for sexually assaulting 15 year-old boy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Police have arrested an accused involved in sexually assaulting a15 years old boy in Sadiqabad area of Rawalpindi.

According to0 a police spokesman, on complaint of the father of the victim, a case was registered in Sadiqabad police station where police managed to arrest the accused namely Aziz.

The victim was shifted to the hospital for medical examination, the spokesman informed.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal said that the accused would be challaned with solid evidence so that exemplary punishment could be given to the rapist.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that abuse against women and children would not be tolerated and the culprits would be brought to justice at all costs.