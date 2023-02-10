UrduPoint.com

Accused Arrested For Torturing Child

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Accused arrested for torturing child

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Zeeshan Raza took the notice of torturing a child by four accused in Fatima Jinnah Park on Friday.

According to a police spokesperson, the DPO issued orders to SHO Cantt to arrest the accused involved in the incident which went viral on social media.

Later, police arrested the accused, including Muhammed Khalil, Sohail Anjum, Mehtab Ahmed Khanand Raja Shahab Ahmed.

