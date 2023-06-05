Accused arrested for torturing child

Multan police on Monday arrested an accused on charge of torturing a five-year-old child

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Multan police on Monday arrested an accused on charge of torturing a five-year-old child.

According to police, on June 3, a child Zohaib (5) was reported missing, however, two days later, parents reached the police station with their minor son who had severe burns on both of his arms.

The child told police that he had gone to the shop of Qadeer who promised him to pay if he would wash his utensils. The child did so but later they started quarrelling and Qadeer slapped the child.

As a result, the child had his both arms dipped in boiling oil and received severe burns, SHO PS Basti Malook Hammad Khan said.

The accused then took the child to his home where he tried his treatment privately for two days. However, on Monday, he took the child to his home and escaped.

Taking notice of the incident, CPO Mansoor ul Haq Rana ordered arrest of the accused. Police have now arrestedthe accused and registered FIR. The child has been shifted to Burn Unit of Nishtar hospital for proper treatment.