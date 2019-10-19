UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accused Arrested For Torturing Children In Okara

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 09:15 PM

Accused arrested for torturing children in Okara

The police have registered a case and arrested an alleged accused who severely tortured children of his neighbour on a petty issue

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :The police have registered a case and arrested an alleged accused who severely tortured children of his neighbour on a petty issue.

According to the police on Saturday, Abbas of 40/4-L leaving his children -- Saqib and Shahamal-- with his neighbour Yaqoob, went to city for some work.

Infuriated Yeqoob tide the children and beat them severely after hanging them over a minor issue.

On information, Shahbhore police reached the spot and took prompt action against the accused. The police after registering a case arrested Yaqoob.

Further investigations are in progress.

Related Topics

Police Progress

Recent Stories

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

6 minutes ago

Football: German Bundesliga table

6 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Okara meets parents of affecte ..

6 minutes ago

Merkel, Putin Discuss in Phone Talks 'Prompt' Norm ..

6 minutes ago

Business deals at carpet show to boost economy: PC ..

10 minutes ago

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar warns opposition against ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.