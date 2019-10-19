Accused Arrested For Torturing Children In Okara
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 09:15 PM
The police have registered a case and arrested an alleged accused who severely tortured children of his neighbour on a petty issue
According to the police on Saturday, Abbas of 40/4-L leaving his children -- Saqib and Shahamal-- with his neighbour Yaqoob, went to city for some work.
Infuriated Yeqoob tide the children and beat them severely after hanging them over a minor issue.
On information, Shahbhore police reached the spot and took prompt action against the accused. The police after registering a case arrested Yaqoob.
Further investigations are in progress.