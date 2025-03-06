Open Menu

Accused Arrested For Torturing Wife

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Accused arrested for torturing wife

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) An accused assaulting his wife over some domestic issue and cutting

her hair had been arrested.

The woman’s brother contacted the Punjab Emergency Helpline 15 from Rahim Yar Khan,

reporting that her husband was physically assaulting her sister.

Upon receiving the call,

the Virtual Women Police Station immediately took action and dispatched police

to the scene. The spokesperson of the Safe Cities Authority stated that the police arrived

promptly, provided protection to the woman and arrested the accused.

A case has been registered against the accused and legal proceedings have been initiated.

Recent Stories

DEWA invites international developers to submit ex ..

DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..

1 hour ago
 DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-o ..

DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million co ..

Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024

1 hour ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives

2 hours ago
 Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign t ..

Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day

3 hours ago
Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan borde ..

Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..

3 hours ago
 INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEED ..

INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..

3 hours ago
 TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gamin ..

TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..

4 hours ago
 A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with ..

A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan