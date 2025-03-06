Accused arrested for torturing wife

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) An accused assaulting his wife over some domestic issue and cutting

her hair had been arrested.

The woman’s brother contacted the Punjab Emergency Helpline 15 from Rahim Yar Khan,

reporting that her husband was physically assaulting her sister.

Upon receiving the call,

the Virtual Women Police Station immediately took action and dispatched police

to the scene. The spokesperson of the Safe Cities Authority stated that the police arrived

promptly, provided protection to the woman and arrested the accused.

A case has been registered against the accused and legal proceedings have been initiated.