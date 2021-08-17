Accused arrested for vandalising statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood on Tuesday said that accused Rizwan has been arrested for vandalising the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, placed at Lahore Fort

He said that strict action would be taken as per law against accused Rizwan for vandalising the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

The CCPO also directed the SP City to inspect the crime scene.

Earlier, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar also took notice of the incident and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

Meanwhile, the police have also registered a case against the accused and initiated further investigation into the matter.