Accused arrested for visa fraud

(@FahadShabbir)

Layyah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle (AHTC) Dera Ghazi Khan has arrested an accused involved in a visa fraud, officials said on Sunday.

According to the details, accused Muhammad Suliman, son of Ahmad Bux, a resident of Mouza Jaisal Nasheeb, Tehsil and District Layyah, allegedly extorted Rs1.

6 million from complainant Nazeer Ahmed, son of Muhammad Yar, on the promise of sending him to Greece on a work visa but failed to honor the commitment.

The accused has been apprehended and an investigation is underway.