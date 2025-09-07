Open Menu

Accused Arrested For Visa Fraud

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Layyah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle (AHTC) Dera Ghazi Khan has arrested an accused involved in a visa fraud, officials said on Sunday.

According to the details, accused Muhammad Suliman, son of Ahmad Bux, a resident of Mouza Jaisal Nasheeb, Tehsil and District Layyah, allegedly extorted Rs1.

6 million from complainant Nazeer Ahmed, son of Muhammad Yar, on the promise of sending him to Greece on a work visa but failed to honor the commitment.

The accused has been apprehended and an investigation is underway.

