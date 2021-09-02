UrduPoint.com

Accused Arrested In Half An Hour For Raping 17-year-old Girl

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 01:12 PM

Accused arrested in half an hour for raping 17-year-old girl

Rawalpindi police on Thursday arrested an accused who was allegedly involved in raping a 17-year-old girl in just half an hour

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police on Thursday arrested an accused who was allegedly involved in raping a 17-year-old girl in just half an hour.

According to a police spokesman, a man named Latif called the girl from Kasur under the pretext of giving her a job and raped the victim on Wednesday night.

On receiving information on 15, New Town police, under the supervision of SHO, responded immediately and managed to net the accused in half an hour.

Hotel manager Zafar was also sent behind the bars for giving a hotel room without verifying the accused.

A separate case was being registered against the hotel manager, he added.

According to Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Zia ud Din, all legal requirements will be met to give the accused exemplary punishment.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that as per the vision of Inspector General of Police, Punjab Inam Ghani, a zero-tolerance policy against abuse and violence against women and children is being ensured.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Hotel Job Man Kasur Rawalpindi Women All From

Recent Stories

Vaccination coupled with simple preventive tools m ..

Vaccination coupled with simple preventive tools may help counter lethal Delta s ..

2 minutes ago
 Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis dies aged 96: hos ..

Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis dies aged 96: hospital source

2 minutes ago
 Russia Put on Market Over 70Mln Full Doses of Coro ..

Russia Put on Market Over 70Mln Full Doses of Coronavirus Vaccines - Industry Mi ..

2 minutes ago
 Taliban So Far Implement Safety Guarantees for Rus ..

Taliban So Far Implement Safety Guarantees for Russian Diplomats - Kremlin

3 minutes ago
 Putin, Biden Not Planning Phone Negotiations for S ..

Putin, Biden Not Planning Phone Negotiations for September 11 - Kremlin

17 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says US Obsession With Sanctions Destructi ..

Kremlin Says US Obsession With Sanctions Destructive

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.