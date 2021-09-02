Accused arrested in half an hour for raping 17-year-old girl

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rawalpindi police on Thursday arrested an accused who was allegedly involved in raping a 17-year-old girl in just half an hour

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police on Thursday arrested an accused who was allegedly involved in raping a 17-year-old girl in just half an hour.

According to a police spokesman, a man named Latif called the girl from Kasur under the pretext of giving her a job and raped the victim on Wednesday night.

On receiving information on 15, New Town police, under the supervision of SHO, responded immediately and managed to net the accused in half an hour.

Hotel manager Zafar was also sent behind the bars for giving a hotel room without verifying the accused.

A separate case was being registered against the hotel manager, he added.

According to Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Zia ud Din, all legal requirements will be met to give the accused exemplary punishment.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that as per the vision of Inspector General of Police, Punjab Inam Ghani, a zero-tolerance policy against abuse and violence against women and children is being ensured.