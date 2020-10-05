Accused arrested in murder case

UrduPoint.com
Quetta police on Monday arrested a suspected person in murder case of a child

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Quetta police on Monday arrested a suspected person in murder case of a child.

A 9- years old Siddullah was found dead after being missing for two days some three months back," police said adding that the postmortem of the dead body confirmed that child was abused before he was killed and dumped in the Baba Fareed area of the provincial capital.

On the FIR registered by the father of the child, police under the supervision of DSP Abdul Razaq finally arrested the suspected namely Mohammad Ali.

Police has obtained remand of the accused and interrogating him.

